Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,230 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of NiSource worth $64,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

NI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 2,162,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.