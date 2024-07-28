Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.09. The stock had a trading volume of 713,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

