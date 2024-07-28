Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 28,415 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 487.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 117,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.43. 106,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.