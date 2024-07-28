Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

