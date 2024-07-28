Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 75,529 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,529 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $69,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. 2,018,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,401. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

