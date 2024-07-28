Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,913 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after buying an additional 4,009,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

AGI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,329. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

