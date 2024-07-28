Ergo Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $64.56 million and $572,402.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,956.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.30 or 0.00578753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00105390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00033372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00242091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00066590 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,613,628 coins and its circulating supply is 76,614,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

