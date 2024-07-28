Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

