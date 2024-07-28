Ethereum Classic Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $93.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.54 or 0.00033157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,975.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00610945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00104469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00242153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00068164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,105,760 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

