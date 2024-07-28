Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.33. 11,252,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,739,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

