Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,340.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

