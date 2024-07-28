Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,600,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.90. 2,342,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.