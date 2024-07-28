FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.11. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,296 shares traded.
FalconStor Software Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.
About FalconStor Software
FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FalconStor Software
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.