Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Down 1.6%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.44. 4,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

