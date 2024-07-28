First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $45.69 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

