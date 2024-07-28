First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $3.46 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,007,756,516 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,007,756,516.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99964634 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $3,912,728,765.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

