First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 2.4 %

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,516. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 million, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.