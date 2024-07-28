First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 327,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRME

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.