First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 5,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

