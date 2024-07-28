First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 112.9% in July

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 77,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,302. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
