First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 506.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.57 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

