First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 70,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,972,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $94.71. 44,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.