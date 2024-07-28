FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

