FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
FCFS stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.
FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
