Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

