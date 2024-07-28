Flare Price Reaches $0.0186 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $826.19 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,371,442,066 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01885422 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,223,219.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

