Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $815,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.8 %

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. 2,001,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

