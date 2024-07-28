Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

