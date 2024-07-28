Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.