Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $29,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 506,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

