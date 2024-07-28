Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ FOSLL traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 4,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,640. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:FOSLL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 makes up 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

(Get Free Report)

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.