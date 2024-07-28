Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 153,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,392. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.