Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $36.10. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

