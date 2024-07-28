FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 178.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 214,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

