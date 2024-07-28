Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.88 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $109.88 million and approximately $55.57 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.1636085 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $73,466,931.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

