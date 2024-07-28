Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 102,500 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.31% of SuRo Capital worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
Shares of SSSS stock remained flat at $4.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a current ratio of 39.54. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
SuRo Capital Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.