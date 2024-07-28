Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,089. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.