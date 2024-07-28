Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 608.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.