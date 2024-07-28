Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 27,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $8,569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $2,619,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

