Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 5,127 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.12% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WHG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

