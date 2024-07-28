Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 86,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 293.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

COO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. 1,063,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,350. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

