Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 259,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 453,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,328. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEF

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.