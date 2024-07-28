Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

KO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,530,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,199. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

