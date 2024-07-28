Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,084 shares of company stock worth $30,616,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,168,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,999. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

