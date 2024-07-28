Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

LILAK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 975,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,177. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -343.89 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

