Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,047 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.99% of SP Plus worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $15,391,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Price Performance

SP Plus stock remained flat at $53.99 on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.