Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

