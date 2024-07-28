Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,322,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $9,924,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,266,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 791,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AQN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

