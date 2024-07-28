Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. 4,015,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

