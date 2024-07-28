Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 628.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 767,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 724,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,402,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 708,489 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 371,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOMD

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.