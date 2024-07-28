Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.61% of H.B. Fuller worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

FUL stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 217,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

