Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 618,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 79,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 159,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 700,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $487,194 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

